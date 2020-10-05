4 men drug, gang-rape 17-year-old girl; 3 arrested

A 17-year-old girl was drugged by feeding sleeping pills and gang-raped by 4 men in Mahadev Nagar in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

As per a report in India Today, the girl was friends with one of the accused. She had gone to meet him when he drugged her and called three of his accomplices who took turns to rape her.

"Three of the four accused were arrested on Sunday, while one is absconding," an official of Jamnagar C-Division police station said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"She spoke about the incident to her mother two days ago after which a case under Section 376D (gang-rape) of IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act was filed," the official said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly threatened and raped by two persons on several occasions in the last 15 days at Santrampur town of Gujarat's Mahisagar district, police said.

The accused got the mobile number of the victim from a phone recharge booth, they said. "Around two weeks ago, they threatened and called her at their place and raped her. They raped her again on October 2," a police official said.

"On Saturday, an FIR was lodged at Santrampur police station under Sections 376 (D) (gangrape) and 507 (criminal intimidation) and both accused were arrested," the police official added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news