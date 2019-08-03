4 Myanmar nationals held for staying illegally in India extended

crime

The local police had urged the court in Kairana to extend the custody of the accused

Muzaffarnagar: A local court has extended the police custody of four Myanmar nationals, arrested for illegally staying in India, by seven days, an official said on Saturday.

The local police had urged the court in Kairana to extend the custody of the accused for interrogation.

Rizwan, Nauman, Furqan and Abdul Majid -- were staying illegally in the country for the past two years and were arrested on July 28 from Shamli district based on intelligence inputs.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar had said that the four were staying in the country without valid visa and had managed to get fake Indian identity documents like passport and Aadhaar card.

Three madrassa teachers -- Kari Ashraf Husain, Hanifullah and Wasif -- were also arrested for allegedly sheltering the four.

