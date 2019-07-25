4-year-old boy missing from Andhra Pradesh traced to Mandapeta

crime

A four-year-old boy, N Jashit who was kidnapped on Monday night by unidentified men was found on Thursday in Mandapeta town of East Godavari district, according to the police.

Jashmit was kidnapped on Monday night while he was walking with his grandmother Parvatamma in the vicinity.

The police took immediate action and sent close to 17 teams to find the missing boy. The kidnappers got afraid of the security personnel and left him in the wee hours of Thursday at Kutukuluru village in Rayavaram Mandal.

The locals informed the police after spotting the minor victim alone on the street of Rayavaram Mandal. The officers reached the spot and took the boy to Mandapeta police station.

Nayeem Asmi, East Godavari SP, confirmed that the boy is safe.

While a search operation to nab the kidnappers is underway, the police suspect that a person tiff could be the reason behind it.

(with inputs from ANI)

