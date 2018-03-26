40 MP hostel girls asked to strip by warden, inquiry ordered

At least 40 girls, residing in one of the hostels of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city alleged that they were stripped and searched by a hostel warden after a used sanitary pad was found lying in the hostel premises

At least 40 girls, residing in one of the hostels of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city on Sunday alleged that they were stripped and searched by a hostel warden after a used sanitary pad was found lying in the hostel premises.

Condemning the incident, Vice Chancellor, RP Tiwari apologised to the girl students.

He said, 'It's unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they are all like my daughter and I apologise to them.'

Tiwari has ordered a probe into the matter and assured them that an action will be taken in this regard.

He further said that if the warden is found guilty, an action will definitely be taken against her.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever