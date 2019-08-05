45-year-old man shot dead outside SDM office in MP

crime

The deceased had several criminal cases, including that of murder, pending against him in the city

Sagar (MP): Two unidentified assailants had allegedly killed a 45-year-old man at the gates of Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office on Monday. Police said that the deceased was a criminal who was involved in several cases.

According to news agency PTI report, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi claimed that the man, identified as Sanjiv Dabade aka Golu, was shot dead by the assailants when he was coming out of the SDM office at around 5 pm. The man died on the spot in the attack.

Since he was a habitual offender, he had to visit the SDM office every Monday to register his weekly attendance, the SP said. The police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the assailants, he said.

With inputs from PTI

