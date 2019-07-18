48-year-old man rapes 12-year-old niece multiple times for a year, arrested

crime

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had raped the minor on several occasions for a year when her father went out for work

Palghar: A 48-year-old man allegedly raped his minor niece multiple times for a year in Dahanu. Police said that the accused raped his 12-year-old niece by luring her with ice cream and other snacks at her home. The victim's mother died some time back.

The police arrested the accused after the girl approached the police on Wednesday. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had raped the minor on several occasions for a year when her father went out for work, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

In a similar incident, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work.

The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station.

Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is underway."

Post the complaint, the pressure was made from the complainant's in-laws in order to withdraw the case. Fearing threat, the complaint along with her two children including the survivor has been living at her uncle's house in Bhayander.

With inputs from PTI

