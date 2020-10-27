5 things to watch out in Suriya's Soorarai Pottru after watching its trailer

Since the trailer of Soorarai Pottru has hit the web yesterday, it has created a lot of intrigue across B-town celebs, fans and critics alike. Be it Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rana Duggubati or Vignesh Shivam, everyone took it on their respective social media accounts to hail the trailer. Here are the five things to look forward in Soorarai Pottru after watching its awe-inspiring trailer:

The Story of a village farmer making it Big

Soorarai Pottru which also means 'Hail the Warrior', is the core story of being passionate about one's dream and fulfilling it. The film inspires people from rural areas and the disadvantaged sections that big dreams are possible to achieve if one is passionate about it. Soorarai Pottru is the story of a farmer, who makes India's first low-cost airline to make common man fly.

A beautiful rendition of a novel – Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey

Soorarai Pottru is based on the autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The book was written by Captain G.R. Gopinath, who chronicled the struggles that he faced in his pursuit to launch a low-cost airline service. Director Sudha Kongara has beautifully fictionalized Gopinath's autobiography by placing the protagonist in a different social setting.

South Superstar Suriya in a never-seen before role

Going by the trailer, Suriya's Maara, a man from a remote village, takes on mighty politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats to realise his dream of launching his own airlines. Viewers will see superstar Suriya in a never seen before role of a pilot.

Bollywood star Paresh Rawal

Actor Paresh Rawal known for his humorous characters in the Bollywood industry will be seen as an antagonist in Soorarai Pottru. While we have always seen him leaving a lasting impression with his perfect comic timings, it will be interesting to watch him in a villan's character.

Soorarai Pottru is a detailed insight into Gopinath's life

The makers of Soorarai Pottru have taken enough care to ensure that Gopinath's life struggles are brought on the screen without any discrepancies. Suriya and his actually met the former Indian Army Captain to get more insights into his life that transformed the way people travel today.

Along with Suriya, The film also features actors Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu. It is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Mark your calendars to stream Soorarai Pottru starting from November 12 only on Amazon Prime Video.

