51-year-old man arrested for trying to rape minor in Yavatmal

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl, who had come to give a wedding invite in Indira Nagar locality in Yavatmal, police said on Monday. "On Thursday, the girl (9) had gone to give a wedding invite at the house of accused Sattar Sheikh Miya, a resident of Roonzha village. There was no one else at the accused's home at the time and he tried to rape her," a police official said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her father who filed a complaint at Pandharkawda police station, the official said.

"The accused was arrested from Kinhi Nandapur village here yesterday and was remanded in police custody for two days. He has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," an official informed.

Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar said that further investigations were underway in the incident.

