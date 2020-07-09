Search

55-year-old man arrested for having unnatural sex with cow

Published: Jul 09, 2020, 12:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Bhopal

The incident took place at early morning when the accused visited the dairy

This picture has been used for representation purpose
This picture has been used for representation purpose

In a shameful incident, a 55-year-old man was held for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a cow at a dairy in Bhopal. The man, identified as Sabir Ali, was arrested by the police after a complaint was lodged. The incident took place on July 4 at 4 am when Sabir visited the dairy and had unnatural sex with a cow.

"The owner of the dairy Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow," said Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Bhopal.

Following the incident, Ram Yadav filed a police complaint against Sabir Ali and he was arrested and booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

 

A similar case was reported two months back in Guna district where a FIR was filed against a man for allegedly raping a cow. The video of the incident was making rounds on social media.

 

In August 2019, a female stray dog was allegedly raped by a man in Mumbai and the alleged perpetrator was reportedly a repeat offender.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK