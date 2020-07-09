55-year-old man arrested for having unnatural sex with cow

This picture has been used for representation purpose

In a shameful incident, a 55-year-old man was held for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a cow at a dairy in Bhopal. The man, identified as Sabir Ali, was arrested by the police after a complaint was lodged. The incident took place on July 4 at 4 am when Sabir visited the dairy and had unnatural sex with a cow.

"The owner of the dairy Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow," said Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Bhopal.

Following the incident, Ram Yadav filed a police complaint against Sabir Ali and he was arrested and booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

One 55-yr-old man arrested after CCTV footage showed that he was involved in unnatural sex with a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar. Incident took place at around 4 am on 4 July. Case registered. Accused arrested: A Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/DXN29nF01K

A similar case was reported two months back in Guna district where a FIR was filed against a man for allegedly raping a cow. The video of the incident was making rounds on social media.

In August 2019, a female stray dog was allegedly raped by a man in Mumbai and the alleged perpetrator was reportedly a repeat offender.

