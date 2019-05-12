55-year-old man corpse found hanging in under construction building

crime

The body was found hanging in an under-construction building in Magadh colony near Kurji Nala

Representational Image

Patna: In what can be called as a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man's dead body was found hanging from the ceiling of an under construction building in Patna on Sunday, said police. The body was found hanging in an under-construction building in Magadh colony near Kurji Nala.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Sunil Kumar was staying in a rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar colony in the city. Police suspect that Kumar had allegedly committed suicide but no suicide note has been found from the site of occurrence. However, they said Kumar's wife has lodged a complaint stating that her husband has been murdered.

In another similar case, A youth committed suicide in Palghar after being constantly blackmailed over his nude pictures by his roommates. The deceased identified as Rahul Mishra allegedly took the drastic step where he hung himself at his rented accommodation in Palghar. The deceased was allegedly being blackmailed for money over his nude photographs by two of his roommates.

During the investigation, the police found the nude photographs of the deceased on the mobile phones of the accused. The deceased and the accused worked together in Aarti drugs pharmaceutical company in Boisar. A few weeks ago, the deceased was partying with the accused where they were intoxicated and the deceased fell asleep. When he woke up the next day, the accused showed him his nude photographs on their phones which was when he realized he had been disrobed by his roommates. They allegedly stripped him and took pictures when he was asleep to blackmail him later.

Initially, the deceased dismissed it as a joke and asked the accused to delete the photographs from their phones but the accused denied and asked him for money. The accused also threatened to post the pictures online on social media. The accused kept blackmailing the deceased constantly at their workplace. Fed up of the threats, the deceased allegedly skipped work on Monday and hung himself after the accused left the house.

The police seized the mobile phones of the accused and also discovered the messages sent by the deceased to the accused requesting them to delete the nude pictures. The body of the deceased is sent for an autopsy and a case of accidental death was registered.

(With inputs from PTI)

