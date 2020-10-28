55-year-old woman killed for opposing sexual harassment of daughters

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by four people for opposing their attempts of sexual harassment against her daughters at Nara village under Mansurpur police station in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

Mansurpur police station SHO KP Singh said a case was registered against four people -- Akash, Gopi, Binendra, and Rajesh -- who are on run. A manhunt is on to catch hold of them.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members, it is alleged that the four neighbours were harassing the young women of the family that was bitterly resisted by the mother.

On Monday evening, the four accused entered her house and attacked the woman identified as Sevti Devi (55). She was severely beaten up by the men. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police raided the residences of all four accused to arrest them but they were not there.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever