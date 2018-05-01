6-year-old girl raped in UP by juvenile neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR has been registered in the case, the police said, adding efforts are on to trace the accused



A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile in Baberu area in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, their 17-year-old neighbour abducted the girl on Sunday and raped her, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the case, the police said, adding efforts are on to trace the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever