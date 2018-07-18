60-year-old man arrested for raping 10-year-old minor girl in Odisha

In their complaint, the girl's parents said the sexagenarian man, on finding their child playing alone near his house yesterday, took her to a secluded place and raped her, the officer said

Representational Picture

A 60-year-old man was arrested today on the charge of raping a minor girl at Satya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar, a police officer said.

The accused is a neighbour of the 10-year-old girl.

In their complaint, the girl's parents said the sexagenarian man, on finding their child playing alone near his house yesterday, took her to a secluded place and raped her, the officer said.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents on reaching home, following which they approached the police, he added.

The incident comes a week after another man was arrested on charges of raping a differently abled minor girl in the state capital.

