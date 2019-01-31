61st Grammy Awards: Selena Gomez to pay tribute to Whitney Houston

hollywood

Selena Gomez

Known to be the grandest stage of music, the 61st Grammy Awards celebrates the spirit of sound while honouring the finest talent around the world. The artists set to take stage this year are sure to put on the finest spectacle. With performers like Camila Cabello, Cardi B, H.E.R, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and others, watch them perform as the ceremony telecasts on Vh1 India, 11th February 2019 at 7:30am with a primetime repeat telecast at 7 pm. Another stellar performer at the Grammy Awards is Selena Gomez and it is big!

With her performance, she is to tribute the most awarded female artist of all time, the late - Whitney Elizabeth Houston the 61st edition of the Grammy Awards looks certain to be its greatest yet.

A Guinness World Recorder Holder and the only artist with seven consecutive number one singles on Billboard top 100, Whitney Houston is still celebrated across the globe. Whitney's track 'I Will Always Love You' for her movie Bodyguard (1992) remains a classic and is still played on all channels. Winner of 6 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Hall of Fame Award, Whitney Houston was the reason Selena Gomez got into music, Whitney's tracks always inspired Selena to create the best of tunes. Whitney always mentioned of a fondness towards the youth icon and praised her talent, naming her as the one of the best of the millennial generation.

Selena Gomez too is celebrated artist at the billboards with seven top-10 entries. , her songs such as 'Come and Get it', 'The Heart Wants What It Wants', 'Good For You', 'Same Old Love' are famous worldwide. Fans across the globe groove to 'We Don't Talk Anymore' which she performed with good friend Charlie Puth. She is certain to leave the stage blazing and give the perfect tribute to her idol – Whitney Houston.

