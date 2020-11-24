63rd Grammy Award Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift dominate; BTS earn their first nomination

It's time again for the Grammys! The nominations for 63rd edition of one of the prestigious award in the global music industry was announced on Tuesday, November 24. There are a total of 84 categories in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021.

Beyonce grabbed the maximum number of nominations this year. The singer snagged nine nods including one for Song of the Year, two for Record of the Year, and Best Rap Song. Taylor Swift followed her with six nominations, including an Album of the Year. Rapper Roddy Ricch and singer Dua Lipa also managed to get six nominations. K-pop kings BTS earned their first-ever Grammy nomination. They will compete for best pop duo/group performance.

The announcement of Grammy 2021 nominations happened online in an hour-long Livestream. It was revealed by Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Popular music artists like Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, among others also joined the virtual nomination ceremony.

Here's the complete list of nominations:

Record of the Year

Black Parade: Beyoncé

Colors: Black Pumas

Rockstar: DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So: Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted: Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now: Dua Lipa

Circles: Post Malone

Savage: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce

Album of the Year

Chilombo: Jhene Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition): Black Pumas

Everyday Life: Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3: Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III: Haim

Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding: Post Malone

Folklore: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Black Parade: Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim Kaydence Krysiuk & Rickie Caso Tice

The Box: Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters

Cardigan: Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift

Circles: Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh

Don't Start Now: Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren

I Can't Breathe: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

If The World Was Ending: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes: Justin Bieber

Chromatica: Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa

Fine Line: Harry Styles

Folklore: Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy: Justin Bieber"Say So": Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted: Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now: Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar: Harry Styles

Cardigan: Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day): J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions: Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

Dynamite: BTS

Rain On Me: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile: Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Rap Album

Black Habits: D Smoke

Alfredo: Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist

A Written Testimony: Jay Electronica

King’s Disease: Nas

The Allegory: Royce Da 5'9"

Best Country Album

Lady Like: Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record: Brandy Clark

Wildcard: Miranda Lambert

Nightfall: Little Big Town

Never Will: Ashley McBryde

Best New Age Album:

Songs from the Bardo: Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal and Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery: Priya Darshani

Form Less: Superimposition

More Guitar Stories: Jim Kimo West

Meditations: Cory Wrong and Job Batiste

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death: Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka: Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight: Grace Potter

Sound & Fury: Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal: The Strokes

Best Rock Song

Kyoto: Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore

Lost in Yesterday: Kevin Parker

Not: Adrianne Lenker

Shameika: Fiona Apple

Stay High: Brittany Howard

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story: Beastie Boys

Black Is King: Beyonce

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Andrew Fried

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice: Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas: ZZ Top: Sam Dunn

The 63rd Grammy Awards will happen on January 31, 2021.

