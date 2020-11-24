63rd Grammy Award Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift dominate; BTS earn their first nomination
It's time again for the Grammys! The nominations for 63rd edition of one of the prestigious award in the global music industry was announced on Tuesday, November 24. There are a total of 84 categories in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards 2021.
Beyonce grabbed the maximum number of nominations this year. The singer snagged nine nods including one for Song of the Year, two for Record of the Year, and Best Rap Song. Taylor Swift followed her with six nominations, including an Album of the Year. Rapper Roddy Ricch and singer Dua Lipa also managed to get six nominations. K-pop kings BTS earned their first-ever Grammy nomination. They will compete for best pop duo/group performance.
The announcement of Grammy 2021 nominations happened online in an hour-long Livestream. It was revealed by Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Popular music artists like Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, among others also joined the virtual nomination ceremony.
Here's the complete list of nominations:
Record of the Year
Black Parade: Beyoncé
Colors: Black Pumas
Rockstar: DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So: Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted: Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now: Dua Lipa
Circles: Post Malone
Savage: Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
Album of the Year
Chilombo: Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition): Black Pumas
Everyday Life: Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3: Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III: Haim
Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding: Post Malone
Folklore: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Black Parade: Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim Kaydence Krysiuk & Rickie Caso Tice
The Box: Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters
Cardigan: Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift
Circles: Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh
Don't Start Now: Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, and Emily Warren
I Can't Breathe: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
If The World Was Ending: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes: Justin Bieber
Chromatica: Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia: Dua Lipa
Fine Line: Harry Styles
Folklore: Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Yummy: Justin Bieber"Say So": Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted: Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now: Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar: Harry Styles
Cardigan: Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Un Dia (One Day): J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions: Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Dynamite: BTS
Rain On Me: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile: Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Rap Album
Black Habits: D Smoke
Alfredo: Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
A Written Testimony: Jay Electronica
King’s Disease: Nas
The Allegory: Royce Da 5'9"
Best Country Album
Lady Like: Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record: Brandy Clark
Wildcard: Miranda Lambert
Nightfall: Little Big Town
Never Will: Ashley McBryde
Best New Age Album:
Songs from the Bardo: Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal and Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery: Priya Darshani
Form Less: Superimposition
More Guitar Stories: Jim Kimo West
Meditations: Cory Wrong and Job Batiste
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death: Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka: Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight: Grace Potter
Sound & Fury: Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal: The Strokes
Best Rock Song
Kyoto: Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore
Lost in Yesterday: Kevin Parker
Not: Adrianne Lenker
Shameika: Fiona Apple
Stay High: Brittany Howard
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story: Beastie Boys
Black Is King: Beyonce
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Andrew Fried
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice: Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas: ZZ Top: Sam Dunn
The 63rd Grammy Awards will happen on January 31, 2021.
Here's wishing all of them the best of luck!
