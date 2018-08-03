7 arrested for cyber theft in Delhi

crime

Seven people were arrested for allegedly duping more than hundred people by masquerading as bank employees and collecting their bank details, police said today. The accused were identified as Majer Sing (29), Varinder Singh (25), Abhishek Sharma (25), Mohammad Salim (28), Mohammad Abdul Rahim (33), Mohammad Mumtaz Ansari (26) and Jagannath Mandal (45), they said.

On July 10, a complaint was filed by Prabeer Kumar Basu alleging that he had received a call two days ago by a person who asked him for his card details and pretended to be an employee of the State Bank of India. Subsequently, Rs 50,000 was deducted from his SBI account, said Ajit Kumar Singla, the additional commissioner of police (crime).

Three persons were arrested from Punjab, while another was nabbed from Jharkhand's Jamtara district. The four later disclosed the details of their other associates in Jamtara, from where these fake calls used to be made, the officer said. The accused revealed that they used to make calls from Jharkhand to gullible people and collect their debit and credit card information by masquerading as bank employees on the pretext of renewing cards, the officer said.

Thereafter, they used to load the duped money in their digital wallets, which were opened by them on their phones using SIM cards registered on fake IDs. Then they used to transfer this money into the online wallets of their associates who were residing at different places of the country, he said.

The accused based in Jamtara transferred the cheated money to their associates residing in Punjab. Subsequently, their associates transferred the cash into several online wallets so that they could not be traced, he said. The accused, Jagannath Mandal, hails from Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Due to poor financial condition, he started indulging in cyber fraud since 2015, along with his other associates from the district and other states, he added.

