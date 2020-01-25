75-year-old, stepfather rape 15-year-old girl for three years, arrested

Ahmedabad: In a shocking case, a 75-year-old man was arrested by the woman police station of the Surat rural police on Thursday for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl for three years. The girl alleged that the man’s son, her 45-year-old stepfather also raped her on multiple occasions, The Times of India reported.

While the stepfather, identified as Nilesh is absconding, the arrested, Mukesh has been booked and remanded to police custody for two days. Police are probing if he has raped other minors too. Nilesh works as a bus driver with a private tour operator and is currently away on tour, police said.

In the complaint to the police, the girl said her mother started living with Nilesh for the past five years since her father’s death. Mukesh, who stays with Nilesh, the girl and her mother, started raping the girl three years ago. She also alleged that Mukesh had impregnated her two years ago after which she was given a medicine to abort the pregnancy.

When Nilesh came to know about his father’s acts and the girl’s pregnancy, he also started raping her, she told in the complaint. Even as she informed her mother, who was suffering from blood cancer, about the crime, she did not pay attention to her and they continued to rape her. Her mother died in October 2019 after which her ordeal continued.

The police sent the girl for medical examination after which she was sent to a children’s home as they were not able to locate any other of her close family members, the report said.

