8-year-old boy allegedly sacrificed by neighbours to secure buried wealth

They buried the boy near a pond and fled the spot

Kanpur: A shocking crime coming to light from the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman, her husband, and their sons have allegedly killed an 8-year-old boy as part of a 'black magic' ritual. Police had conducted a preliminary investigation which determines that the boy was killed by his neighbours.

According to the Times of India, the alleged crime saw the light of the day when stray animals dug out the body and Makhi police were alerted. The officials came to the spot and began an investigation into the matter. The investigation led to the arrest of four people, including the victim's neighbours.

The victim identified as Adarsh, a Class II student, had been missing since Wednesday and locals' effort to locate the boy had not been fruitful. It was then the matter was brought to the attention of Makhi police.

After a preliminary investigation, police began suspecting the victim's neighbour for murdering the boy. Upon further investigation, the victim's neighbours, identified as Rani, her husband Vishram, son Surendra and four others had confessed to the crime claiming that they committed the act in order to acquire buried wealth.

The Investigation of the alleged crime was led by assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Vinod Pandey, who learned that the accused had kidnaped the boy at midnight on Thursday and later killed him as a 'sacrifice' in their search for 'buried wealth'. They buried the boy near a pond and fled the spot, reports the website.

A case has been registered in this regard and Circle officer (CO) Gaurav Tripathi confirmed that the murder was committed in the name of 'sorcery' and 'black magic'. Meanwhile, police are also on the lookout for the remaining accused who continue to be at large. Police deployment in Parmani village has also been heightened in the wake of the heinous crime.

