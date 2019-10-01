8-year-old Nagavishal bags the best actor Award for a Tamil Movie KD at the 10th Jagran Film Festival

The biggest names from the Indian film industry came under one roof for the 10th Jagran Film Festival 2019 Awards in Mumbai. And as expected, the event was everything you'd have expected it to be, and so much more.

Actor Jitendra bagged the Award for Icon of Indian Cinema. The Award for the Best Director was shared by Aparna Sen for her film for Ghawyre Bayre Aaj (Bengali) & Rima Das for Bulbul Can Singh (Assamese). Bhumi Pednekar walked away with Jagran Achievers Award and the Award for OTT Best Comedy Series was bagged by Little Films (S2). OTT Best Actor Male was bagged by Pankaj Tripathi while Best Music Award went to Gully Boy and was received by Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar. Aditya Dhar (URI) deservedly took home the Award for the Best Debutant Director. Ketan Mehta presented the Award to Kasim Beig for his Special contribution to the cinematic art.

While presenting the award to 8-year-old Nagavishal, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about the wonderful thing Jagran is doing of taking the festival to remote areas and according to him, this becomes a cosy and an elite affair to be recognized across regions.

The jury comprised of Farah Khan- established Indian film director and producer, Ketan Mehta-two-time National Award winner, Shobu Yarlagadda-Producer of the biggest blockbuster Indian movie- Baahubali, Diya Mirza-Actress, Nikkhil Advani - Film Producer, Director and Screenwriter & Sameer Saxena Writer, Director and Chief Content Officer and Head of The Viral Fever Originals.

Mr Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President, Jagran Prakashan said, "Jagran Film Festival has gained immense popularity and each year it attempts to present a treat for cinema lovers by showcasing unique and popular movies during the show. Jagran Film Festival also forms a platform for upcoming and budding artists to showcase insightful and thought-provoking films. I would like to thank the fantastic jury who has the enviable task of choosing the first amongst equals. With its 10th edition, the World's largest travelling film festival complete a decade of incessantly carrying the 'Cinematic Culture' from metro cities to smaller cities of India thereby spreading and promoting the appreciation of the cinematic art at the grass-root level."

The Jagran Film Festival kick-started in Delhi on 18th July and travelled through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival culminated with the 10th Jagran Film Festival Awards on September 29 in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates