9-year-old girl allegedly raped by neighbour when she was alone at home

Representational Picture

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in the Kandhai area here, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place Saturday when the girl was alone in her house and neighbour Rajesh reached there and raped her, they said. Later, when her mother returned home she informed the police. The girl's father had passed away.



An FIR has been registered in the matter and a manhunt launched to nab the accused who is absconding, the police said.

In similar incident that took place on October 10, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour while she was alone at her home, police said Wednesday. The 20-year-old man committed the crime Tuesday, they said, adding he was arrested on a complaint filed by the girl's family members.

The girl was sent for medical examination and an FIR lodged, the police said.

