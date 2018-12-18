91st Oscars Awards: Shortlists for Academy Awards in nine categories announced
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 91st Oscars in nine categories, weeks before the nominations in other categories go live. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Semi-finalists in Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects are as follows:
Documentary Feature
- Charm City
- Communion
- Crime + Punishment
- Dark Money
- The Distant Barking of Dogs
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- On Her Shoulders
- RBG
- Shirkers
- The Silence of Others
- Three Identical Strangers
- Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Documentary Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- Los Comandos
- My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
- '63 Boycott
- Women of the Gulag
- Zion
Foreign Language Film
- Colombia, Birds of Passage
- Denmark, The Guilty
- Germany, Never Look Away
- Japan, Shoplifters
- Kazakhstan, Ayka
- Lebanon, Capernaum
- Mexico, Roma
- Poland, Cold War
- South Korea, Burning
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Stan & Ollie
- Suspiria
- Vice
Music (Original Score)
- Annihilation
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Death of Stalin
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- First Man
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Quiet Place
- Ready Player One
- Vice
Music (Original Song)
- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Treasure from Beautiful Boy
- All The Stars from Black Panther
- Revelation from Boy Erased
- Girl In The Movies from Dumplin'
- We Won't Move from The Hate U Give
- The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
- Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns
- Keep Reachin' from Quincy
- I'll Fight from RBG
- A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet
- OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You
- Shallow from A Star Is Born
- Suspirium from Suspiria
- The Big Unknown from Widows
Animated Short Film
- Age of Sail
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Bilby
- Bird Karma
- Late Afternoon
- Lost & Found
- One Small Step
- Pépé le Morse
- Weekends
Live Action Short Film
- Caroline
- Chuchotage
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Icare
- Marguerite
- May Day
- Mother
- Skin
- Wale
Visual Effects
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Welcome to Marwen
