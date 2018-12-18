91st Oscars Awards: Shortlists for Academy Awards in nine categories announced

hollywood

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in consideration for the 91st Oscars in nine categories, weeks before the nominations in other categories go live. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Semi-finalists in Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects are as follows:

Documentary Feature

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

'63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

Foreign Language Film

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Mexico, Roma

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

Makeup and Hairstyling

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Music (Original Score)

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Music (Original Song)

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Treasure from Beautiful Boy

All The Stars from Black Panther

Revelation from Boy Erased

Girl In The Movies from Dumplin'

We Won't Move from The Hate U Give

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns

Keep Reachin' from Quincy

I'll Fight from RBG

A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet

OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You

Shallow from A Star Is Born

Suspirium from Suspiria

The Big Unknown from Widows

Animated Short Film

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

Visual Effects

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

