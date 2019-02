things-to-do

Fancy cycling to the beautiful beaches of Gorai? Want to pedal away on roads lined with mangrove trees before you park your bike in front of sea-facing rocks? Then sign up for an event called Cycling- The Adventurous Islands of Mumbai. And apart from the exercise you get, you can also take in sights like the Golbal Vipassana Pagoda and Uttam Lighthouse.

ON March 3, 6 am to 1 pm

MEET AT Borivali Biryani Centre, Shimpoli Chikuwadi, Borivali West

CALL 9833376765

Cost Rs 2,500 (for rented cycles)

