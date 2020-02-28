A child's view on loss

A little boy, aged five, who likes spending time alone, loses the thing he loves the most in the whole world. What happens then? What does he do to cope in its aftermath. Bertolt, a new play by Metamorphosis Theatre Inc, tells his story based on an illustrated book by the same name by Jacques Goldstyn. Director Omkar Bhatkar insists that it is a play for both children and grown-ups since "adults don’t learn how to let something go either".

The story has been adapted to stage by Bhatkar himself and has no dialogue. Instead, it uses a short poetic narration and movement in its 55-minute runtime. The geography of the stage is altered with a ramp to create a T-shaped proscenium that has the audience seated on either side, for a more intimate experience.

The play has no adult characters but an all adult cast. "Either they play children or animals and plants," says Bhatkar, revealing that he chose to cast adults since, he believes, it is difficult to cast children in emotional roles on stage. "It was possibly easier for the writer to express it as an adult too," he says. However, this meant a process of unlearning for the actors. "They had to unlearn that they were adults and go back to being children, untainted bubbles of joy," he says.

Bertolt, taking a cue from the book and the cast, also tries to address questions on childhood experiences. "We tend to cover up a lot of negative ones. The play tries to bring out those moments of painful childhood experiences. For instance, not everyone enjoys school. While some experience bullying, there are children who are just different. This story is about one such boy. He likes being by himself, reading and climbing a tree, something we pinpoint as being odd. Is there a cost to being different or labelled as such?" Bhatkar questions.

As for the adaptation, he has also assumed some creative liberties. A motionless giant oak tree in the book, played by a person on stage, now breaks into tears. He says, "The larger creative liberty is an additional ending to the play. The book ends on a note that didn’t have closure. We decided to give it that."

On March 1, 6 pm

At St Andrews Centre, St Domnic Road, Bandra West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates