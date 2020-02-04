World Cancer Day: A click to care and coping

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally. To raise awareness about its detection and treatment, February 4 was marked World Cancer Day (WCD) by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in 2008. And countless mobile apps and platforms focused on cancer have been developed in the last decade. Here are The Guide’s top picks.

For awareness

ABC of Breast Health

1 ABC of Breast Health

Getting diagnosed with breast cancer is still taboo. Created by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, the app takes a comprehensive look at the condition as well as benign non-cancer breast health issues in 12 languages.

Log on to ABC of Breast Health on Play Store

2 Cancer Terms Dictionary

Even without the Internet, you can look up cancer-related terminology in this app. Every word you view is also stored in the

history tab.

Log on to Cancer Terms Dictionary on Play Store

For survivors

Cancer does not win



1 Cancer does not win

This Mumbai-based Instagram (IG) page identifies as India’s first online platform for cancer awareness and advocacy. It posts research updates on topics like artificial intelligence and nutrition, and is also building an A-to-Z guide on early warning signs of cancer.

Log on to instagram.com/cancerdoesnotwin

2 World Cancer Day

Currently centred on this year’s theme of WCD, “I am and I will,” the official page set up by UICC offers motivation by highlighting how everybody has the ability to fight cancer.

Log on to instagram.com/worldcancerday

3 Stupid Cancer

“We know you’re pissed, and that’s OK.” That’s the bio of this non-profit organisation’s Facebook page that addresses adolescents and young adults in a language that they can easily relate to.

Log on to facebook.com/stupidcancer

4 Cope with Cancer

Hair loss, a common side effect of chemotherapy, can be a traumatic experience. And to help survivors cope, the Chembur-based charitable trust provides free wigs.

Log on to copewithcancer.org

For caregivers

1 CaringBridge

Family support during a survivor’s journey is crucial to the healing process. This app lets you keep track of each other by sharing medical details, supportive messages and progress updates with journal entries.

Log on to CaringBridge on Play Store and App Store

2 Caregiver

Madhavbaug Clinic’s mobile application lets caretakers monitor the patient’s appointments, vital limits, diet and medicines. It also has an in-built calling and messaging feature.

Log on to Caregiver on Play Store

For medical professionals

M-OncoEd

1 M-OncoEd

This tool is an e-learning platform for primary care physicians. The interface is split into three categories: breast cancer, oral cavity cancer and cervix cancer.

Log on to M-OncoEd on Play Store

2 Cancer Therapy Advisor

Oncology healthcare professionals can look up this resource which provides live medical conference coverage as well as news related to the subject and drug information.

Log on to Cancer Therapy Advisor on Play Store and App Store

Help out

If your hair is at least 12 inches long, head to the Kala Ghoda Festival today and be part of a hair donation drive for cancer survivors conducted by hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani and her team.

On Today, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 9594992354

