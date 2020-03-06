A free kick

"Yeh sattar minute tum se tumhara khuda bhi nahi chheen sakta..." Shah Rukh Khan's epic lines to his women's hockey team in the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster Chak De India, could well be repeated for this unique Women's Day initiative by city-based India Rush Soccer Club, albeit with an addition of 20 minutes to the 70 (sattar).

With the idea of celebrating gender equality and highlighting the significance of women's rights, the football club's director, George Lawrence has decided to offer one of their turfs at St Andrew's Turf Park in Bandra, free to women for a period of 90 minutes on March 8, celebrated as International Women's Day. "On Sunday, from 8 am to 9.30 am, the large football [seven-a-side] turf at St Andrew's will be free for women to use. Girls of all ages are welcome to have a ball, literally. Our I-League India Rush women's team players have planned some innovative games for women. We will be providing all the playing equipment too. The idea is to offer equal opportunities to women to come out and exercise their right to play. We will also be conducting a free seminar on women's nutrition and a women's rights workshop," explained Lawrence whose initiative is aptly titled Rush For Women's Rights.

On March 8, 8 am to 9.30 am

At St Andrew's Turf Park, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.

Call 9870913275

