A FRIENDS-themed meet up in Bandra

Do you know what Chandler Bing does for a living? If the answer is yes, and you think you can do better than Rachel and Monica did in a quiz in Season 4 episode 12, head to this Friends-themed meet-up in Bandra West. Conducted by quiz organising company Ace of Pubs, who recently hosted similar events themed around the Game of Thrones and The Office, the aim is to take you on a trip down memory lane with some fun games.

"The questions will be around iconic moments from the show and we'll have 10 to 15 teams of three to eight people. Just sign up with your friends online," says Hardik Jain from the gaming company. While you'll get something from the menu on the house for each right answer, including their special line of craft beer, they also have movie tickets and Friends merchandise up for grabs.

ON March 26, 8 pm

AT Effingut, Ganga Jamna Sangam Building, Linking Road, Bandra West

CALL 71179491

LOG ON TO https://bit.ly/2UaR7aS

FREE