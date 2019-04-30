A mighty trinity

things-to-do

Witness three classical dance forms come together to tell a story

It is not often that you see practitioners of Kathak, Odissi and Mohiniattam share the stage to present not multiple performances, but one that threads together the three traditions. That’s what connoisseurs of the dance forms will witness at a performance that highlights their underlying unity.

It will be presented by Sujatha Sanjay Nair, daughter and disciple of Mohiniattam exponent Jayashree Nair; Indrayanee Mukherjee, the first ganda-bandh shagird of well-known Kathak dancer Uma Dogra; and Dr Prachi Jariwala (in pic), senior disciple of renowned Odissi dancer Daksha Mashruwala.

FREE

On: Today, 6 pm

At: Visitors Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

