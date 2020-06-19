A mindful click

For self-care

Clinical psychologist Dr Amrita Joshi, also a project co-director of Sukoon, a Tata Institute of Social Sciences field action project, recommends podcasts sans "trigger-heavy content."



Brené Brown

The Mental Illness Happy Hour: Hosted by comedian Paul Gilmartin, it features guests opening up about mental and emotional struggles.

Unlocking Us: Professor and bestselling author Brené Brown offers takeaways on being human, even tackling topics like social isolation.

Savvy Psychologist: Unpack the science of psychology with Dr Jade Wu using evidence-based research.

Where Should We Begin? A one-of-a-kind format where you can hear couples speak anonymously to psychotherapist Esther Perel.



Dr Amrita Joshi

For positivity

Dr Gauri Karkhanis, clinical and social psychologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, turns to Instagram's pages of positivity when she needs a break, and says that inspirational quotes can be an instant mood-lifter.

Mind Heal(th): Check it out for reassuring snippets on mental health and well-being accompanied by doodles.

4 AM Thoughts: The page literally chronicles the most mundane thoughts that crop up at 4 am (if you're awake).

Comically Sane: Run by designer Anumeha, you'll find yourself laughing or at the very least, smiling, to relatable comics.

For tech help



PTSD Coach's home screen

Dr Sheetal Bidkar, clinical psychologist and addiction therapist at Suasth One Step Clinic and Suasth Hospital suggests apps for both specific illnesses and general well-being.

UCSF Prime: The app is meant to improve the life of young people with schizophrenia with daily challenges and a progress tracker.

PTSD Coach: Designed for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, the app is a self-management tool.

Moodtrack Social Diary: The app charts your mood swings and you have the option to share it with your therapist.

What's Up? Useful for examining general mental health, the app includes a positive and negative habit tracker, a catastrophe scale and a grounding game.

For facts and healing



Dr Sumaiya Shaikh and Dhruv Rathee in the video

There are many people on social media talking about mental health concepts that are not really useful. There are healers and life coaches giving opinions but they might not be in a position to comment on the subject," rues psychiatrist Dr Nahid Dave. She suggests two resources on YouTube that are helpful.

Science behind Depression: In this 17-minute video, popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee discusses important mental-health related questions with neuroscientist Dr Sumaiya Shaikh that cropped up after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Rathee makes a lot of political videos and I don't endorse his political views but this video is brilliant and flawless. Depression and mental health issues are not a choice and there is a biological basis to it," Dave shares.

The Mindful Life: City-based psychiatrist Dr Rajendra Barve talks about the practice of mindfulness and how it can help change the way you look at life.

