Bryan Adams interview: A night to remember

things-to-do

Ahead of his India tour, Canadian musician Bryan Adams discusses his process of making songs, his love for photography, and an elephant on the road

How difficult was it to select 21 tracks from your career for your latest album, Ultimate?

It was fun to put together, as it's very much what I play live. There are of course, many other songs I could have put on there, but there is only so much room on a CD. For the Ultimate Tour, it is a treat for new and old fans. It's all the songs you know and love, and you've heard a million times, and then a few others thrown in for good measure. I like throwing things in there like Ultimate and Please Stay, and I do a couple of covers as well just to keep things moving.

Tell us a bit about your songwriting process.

I'm quite straight forward. Get the idea across in the first 30 seconds of a song — that's always been my approach. Getting out, or looking back on life, relationships, all of those themes serve as inspiration. Luckily, those themes seem to be with me still.



Bryan Adams

How do you overcome writing blocks?

I don't really have writer's block. I keep jotting ideas down and then when the time comes to make a song, I fish through them to see if anything lights a fire. I store up lyrical ideas all the time; that's hugely helpful when writing. Mutt Lange [producer, songwriter] taught me that. Yes, I write when I'm moved to write.

What does an artiste need to do to make music that stands the test of time, like with Summer of '69?

Get into music because you love music, not to become famous. If your dream is fame, you have set yourself up for disappointment.

What are you currently listening to?

I'm listening to a lot of Chris Martin, Drake, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Any Indian artistes you are familiar with?

I'm mainly familiar with Ravi Shankar due to The Beatles. I'm also familiar with AR Rahman. Both have changed the perception of Indian music internationally and brought it to the world.

Not many in India are aware of your love for photography. What or who are your favourite subjects?

There are so many. I suppose working on my book Wounded — The Legacy of War was the most memorable. I photographed around 30 severely wounded veterans from the British Armed Forces who had returned from Iraq and Afghanistan, for the book and an exhibition at Somerset House, London. It was a humbling experience.

ON: October 12, 6 pm onwards

AT: JioGarden, plot no RG1A, Bharat Nagar Road, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 5,969 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates