A paw-sitive step

Remember how a scrawny 15-year-old Hiccup struggled to train his night fury, Toothless, in How To Train Your Dragon? Well, training a new pup can be equally challenging, especially, if you happen to be a first-time pet parent in the pandemic.

The Pet Playdate will be organising a session featuring Tanya Patel, city-based dog behaviourist and trainer, who will guide pet parents about everything from deciding to get a pet, adopting or buying, choosing the right dog, precautions, setups required and training. Patel shares, "It is important to set a routine that you will follow even after the pandemic. Ensure the pup is trained to be on its own so once things start moving to normalcy and you step out for work or holidays, the pup doesn't struggle with separation."



Shirin Merchant; Mitali Salvi. Pic courtesy/Instagram

The best way to understand your ability to meet a pet's needs is to foster a dog first. Another tip is consistency in training. "Everyone at home must be involved in the process, so it doesn't confuse the pet. A common mistake most first-timers do is to spoil the pet by giving in to all its demands, which adversely affects their behaviour. As they grow older, they become more demanding and difficult to be around. Dogs like authority and training. So, invest time in training them."

Shower your pup with affection but don't humanise them. "Some people refuse to let their toy dog breeds step out for the fear of them getting dirty. It is common for them to eat flies or mud sometimes. Let your dog be a dog; don't treat them like children," she summarises.

On August 22, at 5.30 pm

Log on to insider.in for the event; @tanyapatel_dogtrainer on Instagram

Also check out:

Shirin Merchant, who has been in the profession for 25 years, shares that training begins from day one. "When the puppy comes home, begin on the right foot by acquainting them with the rules of the house and toilet training. Work towards preventing issues in advance than having to resolve them when they crop up. Teach them the expected behaviour in different situations, even if it is as simple as how to react at the arrival of a guest."

Log on to @shirinmerchant on Instagram

Mitali Salvi is a canine trainer and behaviour specialist, who is mother to star cat, Chaddi and Indie rescue Panty. She offers plenty of tips interwoven with heartwarming anecdotes from her own life as a pet parent to keep you smiling.

Log on to @mitalisalvi on Instagram

Free

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news