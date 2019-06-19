A place to call home

things-to-do

Their screenings are being hosted by Asia Society India Centre, an educational organisation, and will be followed by a conversation with the filmmakers

A still from the film Nostalgia for the Future

The concept of an ideal home doesn’t just revolve around architecture, but also touches upon finding comfort and familiarity in those four walls. Playing around the same idea, two films that are a result of a collaborative effort between documentary filmmaker Avijit Mukul Kishore and architect Rohan Shivkumar — Nostalgia for the Future and Lovely Villa — explore the relationship between modernity, architecture and identity, from a national and from an autobiographical perspective, respectively. Their screenings are being hosted by Asia Society India Centre, an educational organisation, and will be followed by a conversation with the filmmakers. The films make use of archival footage and old photographs that highlight specific developments, which contribute to the story as a whole.

"Avijit and Rohan represent a unique collaboration between an architect and filmmaker, and we’re always looking to present new areas of exploration in the arts so hosting the screenings is a privilege. As filmmakers, they have also been able to create a distinct visual narrative style that is reminiscent and critical of the modern period in India’s history, which is fascinating," shares Preema John, the associate director of programmes at the organisation.

On: June 22, 4 pm to 7 pm

At: Auditorium 1, National Museum of Indian Cinema, Films Division India Complex, 24, Peddar Road.

Call: 66100888

RSVP: asiasocietyindiacentre@asiasociety.org

