A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is all set to release in India on January 24, 2020

Are you ready to celebrate the New Year with a new Alien friend? She has landed in the town of Mossingham. The much-awaited animation film ‘A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ is all set to release on 24th January 2020 in India. The earlier installment received a lot of love from audiences and critics. Though the film is not a sequel, it has a completely new story with new characters and elements.

The trailer of the film has already been released and has more than 1M views on YouTube. The film introduces a new character ‘LU-LA’ who is an Alien. The film revolves around LU-LA, who has landed in the town of Mossingham and is struggling to return back to her planet. The film delves into friendship goals and how Shaun helps her get home without the Alien-hunting squad finding her.

Speaking about the announcement PictureWorks, India Distributor represented by Avinaash Jumani said, "We are extremely happy and honored to announce the India release date for A Shaun the Sheep Movie – Farmageddon. The first part of this movie has set a benchmark and we are sure that the second movie will also have a place in each one's heart. We’re thrilled to be a part of a movie that has been a childhood memory to many and will continue to do so."

Commenting on the addition of LU-LA, Co-director Richard Phelan says, "When we first sat down to talk about this movie, we knew we wanted to add a new element of nuance, of Shaun growing up. So, we needed a new character, one that he has to grow up to look after. That’s LU-LA."

