A site of your own

GoDaddy

GoDaddy spends a lot on advertising their domain selling service, but built into their services is a website builder that can help you set up any type of site you want in a few minutes. You start with choosing a category and a name for your site. It then applies a theme, which you can change to suit your needs. The site also has a built-in messaging app and a shopping cart. If you want to make the site live with a custom domain, the service starts at $12.95 (Rs 959 approx) a month. However, if you want to test it first, you can do so on GoDaddy's sites domain.

Squarespace

Squarespace is probably one of the more popular website creators online. You start by choosing what your site is about. Once you choose, it will ask you some additional questions to help understand what your business or website is about. It will then list all the matching templates that you can choose from. Once you finish selecting the template and registering, you can start building your site. There are handy tutorials on how to do everything. Once you are ready to publish, you will need to select a package, which starts from $12 (Rs 889 approx) for a month.

Shopify

Shopify lets you quickly create an online store and website where people can come to buy your goods. It starts by registering your store name and creating an ID. Once created, you can add your products and change the look of your store. Everything has a paid and free version, so you can choose or just experiment. Shopify also supports blogs and pages directly from its interface. You can also do some marketing from the web interface and the site automatically does the billing for you. Prices start at $29 (Rs 2,150 approx) a month and there is a 2 per cent transaction fee.

WIX

WIX follows the same pattern as most sites here, by asking the user what is the purpose of their website. There are two options—the first one has you answering a bunch of questions and letting WIX choose the best template, or you can go ahead and choose the template you like. Once in the editor, you can make all sorts of changes in pictures, web pages and content, to make your site complete. The most basic plan starts at R80 per month, though there will be branding on your website. A higher plan of Rs 125 a month, eliminates that.

WordPress

WordPress is well known amongst bloggers, but there are a lot of sites other than blogs that use WordPress as their backend. The best thing about WordPress is the extensive support it enjoys from the creator community with everything from free themes to free plugins to make your site special. Making a site on WordPress is a little more complicated than making it on any other platform, especially if you want it looking all sleek and fancy. At the same time, it is also the cheapest—the most basic website can be made and hosted on WordPress for free. However, if you want your domain with fewer restrictions, plans start from Rs 160.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news