A tale of sibling love

An immersive children's play will rope you in to drive home the message of love and harmony through a legend of two sisters

A bus full of tourists breaks down and arrives in a village called Gomuli. Named after the legendary bond of two sisters, Gomu and Uli, who were once its residents, it is ironic that the one thing that keeps the otherwise sleepy village abuzz is the feud between the descendants of the two siblings. The bus driver learns of this situation when he asks the villagers for help. Could these families at loggerheads ever resolve their difference and go back to how it all started? Go...Go...Gomuli, a children’s play written and directed by Dr Ulka Mayur, will answer these questions this Sunday, and it is not going to be a passive affair.

“It is an immersive play and we will get the young audience members to play the part of tourists in the bus. While adults like to sit back and enjoy theatre, children love to be involved in what they are watching,” shares Dr Mayur. To rope in the kids, the play takes the help of music, with actors Sriparna Chatterjee and Atul Somkuwar being trained musicians. “There is a Gomuli anthem, which is set to the beats and tunes of the djembe, guitar and harmonium, which kids enjoy singing to in particular,” adds Dr Mayur. She also plays the narrator, who gives a basic outline of the plot and engages the children by asking them to weigh in on the twists and turns in the plot.

“Through this tale of sibling love,” says Dr Mayur, “the idea is to help young minds appreciate the fact that while we are flawed in our own ways, living together with love and harmony triumphs it all.”

At Godrej Dance Theatre, NPCA, 196, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

On August 25, 12 pm

Call 22824567

Entry Rs 400

