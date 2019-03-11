A tour to know more about this village in Bandra

things-to-do

Learn more about one of Bandra's lesser known hamlets on a guided tour

Explore the hidden village of Chuim, a small settlement in Bandra. The former farming hamlet is mostly populated by the East Indian community, the city’s original inhabitants. Lesser known than the popular settlements of Pali and Ranwar, Chuim village offers a new and relatively unseen face of the city. Walk 221: ChuimChronicles, the 90-minute tour, involves a deep dive into Chuim and covers interactive sessions about East Indian culture, stories, traditions and the heritage of the settlement.

ON March 16, 5 pm

MEETING POINT St Vincent De Paul Church, Chuim Village, Khar West

CALL 8828100111

COST Rs 499

