A walk to remember

The Conservation Education Centre (CEC) located in Goregaon, within the dense green area of Film City, has a wide array of biodiversity on offer. The place was presented as a token of appreciation by the government of Maharashtra to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) for 100 years of service and education in the field of conservation. The 33-sq km protected area is one of the last vestiges of the primitive jungles that once covered our city. And the place offers a habitat for various animal species, including leopards and pit vipers, and plant species such as Ceropegia and Habenaria. The Naturalist Foundation, an NGO that works for environmental conservation, is now organising a nature walk in the vicinity. Participants can also put their photography skills to use while they are there. Refreshments will be provided, but carry enough water and do not wear bright clothes. Sign up to possibly meet some creatures you otherwise wouldn't in a city that, in most parts, is a concrete jungle.

ON September 22, 8 am; September 23, 12.30 am

AT Gate number 1, Bombay Natural History Society, Conservation Education Centre, Film City, Goregaon East.

CALL 9820312259

Cost Rs 599

