A Wonder Woman vacation

A Mumbaikar heads for a six-day vacation on a Finnish island where only women are allowed. The experience is life-changing

Boat ride from the harbour to the island with Kristina Roth

It was in July this year that I read about SuperShe Island. Off the coast of the Baltic Sea in the Raseborg region of Finland, the eight-acre island was bought by Kristina Roth — owner of a very successful management consultancy firm in Seattle who sold her company last year — and converted into an island for just women to vacation in. Reports said that Roth had initially wanted the island for herself but then decided to throw it open for women from around the world to spend a week there, interact with other women and get empowered.

Immediately, I wanted to go there. However, one had to go through a selection process. This selection process involves writing a bit about yourself, what do you do and why you identify with the SuperShe community. I talked about how, after being a mother to twins for three years and a wife, I wanted one week where I could do something for myself, learn from other women and enrich myself while seeing the world from other people's eyes.



The group kayaking on the Baltic Sea

It seems that ever since it's opened, 9,000 women have applied for a week at SuperShe and only 120 have been chosen so far. I was told, that I was the only one from India to make it. When I asked Roth about it, she said, "I want real people to come and share their experiences." I am from a small town, Jabalpur, and made a career in Mumbai. She, too, is from Germany and had moved to America with just her bags and set up her million-dollar business.

The island has four huts/cottages in all, each accommodating only two people. At times, Roth only invites six people in a group. She says it's the vibe that's more important. She doesn't always stay on the island, her partner has an island nearby and she goes there at the end of the day, if all huts are occupied.



Morning breakfast of coconut yoghurt with fresh berries and homemade granola

I reached Helsinki on August 23, and stayed on my own and explored Helsinki and then on 25, all guests were put up at a hotel and the next day, we were taken on the 1.5 hour journey that took us to the island. It was Roth who met us at the harbour to ferry us to the island, driving the speedboat. Since it was summer, the temperatures ranged from 18ºC in the morning to 12ºC in the evening and the sea temperatures were between 6ºC and 8ºC.

Each cottage is meticulously designed with Scandinavian overtones and lots of windows, allowing for sunrise and sunset views. The beds are apparently worth $10,000. And, I can't forget to mention the bathrooms, with floor heating and with a toilet that incinerates what you deposit. The women in my group were of all age groups, the oldest being 65. At 41 years, I was, in fact, the youngest around. And, all women had busy careers back home. Corrie Cristopher Martin works with a well-known talent management firm, while Louise Osbourne, daughter-in-law of Ozzy Osbourne, runs an acting school, along with many others.



Cork mats laid out for morning yoga on the air deck

Considering that this is a women's only island, every one here — from chef to yoga instructor to island manager — is a woman. Even those who deliver farm produce are women. Days on the island mean waking up at 7 am and heading at 8 am for a yoga session. There are group activities, such as kayaking, in which you can participate. I am not a very active person, but the energy is so good, that I found myself eager to join in these.

The weather and the breeze help you enjoy your workouts more. We'd have access to the popular Finnish massage where you could relax, and even a facial session. With the sun setting at 10.30 pm, there was enough time to sit and chat with each other. The environment that the island provided was safe and with a comfortable company, we found ourselves talking about things we probably rarely discuss with close friends back home.



Sauna yurt leading to dip in the cold freezing sea

Many of us even cried. Every body listened to the other's story. We talked of everything from spirituality, health, sexuality to career, as no one was judging. And even now, back in India, I recently found myself on a two-hour chat with one of the friends I'd made there to discuss something happening in my life. How rare is it to make friends at this age!

There were the other advantages as well. With no men around, no one was bothered about appearances. If a bra strap was showing no one cared. I could wear clothes that I wouldn't dare wear here. In fact, I'd often be teased for having the largest suitcase around. I'd change into a dress every evening, as I'd say I don't get to wear these clothes here. But not everyone is happy about this.

There have been men who have sued Roth for non-inclusion, and she is fighting the case in court. Often, we'd spot drones hovering over the island and there are drone-fighting guns that the island's keepers use to bring them down. It's funny really. I knew SuperShe would be incredible, but I didn't think that it would help me rediscover myself. The days on the island taught me to recognise my potential, to take care of myself and my relationships and to put myself out there for the world to see me.

Getting there

. Flights from Mumbai to Helsinki start at R65,000

. The stay on the island is (4,000 euros) R3,38,000 for six nights

Kristina Roth

In 2015, Kristina Roth's consulting business, Matisia Consultants, landed the number seven spot on Forbes' fastest growing women owned businesses list. The company's revenue at the time was at $45m. She sold it a year later and launched SuperShe.

