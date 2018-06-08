Aamir Khan is a 'huge' Rajinikanth fan

"Kaala" has been facing opposition in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the release of "Kaala" in Tamil Nadu on Thursday

Aamir Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan says he is a huge fan of Tamil megastar Rajinikanth and cannot wait to watch his latest release "Kaala". "Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can't wait to watch 'Kaala'," Aamir tweeted on Thursday morning. Aamir and Rajinikanth have featured together in the 1995 film "Aatank Hi Aatank". It also stars Juhi Chawla.'

Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can’t wait to watch Kaala.https://t.co/JgxBA8UcTa — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 7, 2018

Directed by Pa Ranjith, "Kaala" also stars Eswari Rao, Samuthirakani,Huma Qureshi, Sampath Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dileepan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kale, Ramesh Thilak, Arul Doss, Aravind Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Arundhati, Suganya and Nithish.

"Kaala" has been facing opposition in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the release of "Kaala" in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. In Karnataka, the film's release was opposed by some organisations after the southern superstar said the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) on the sharing of the Cauvery river water between Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry, has to be set up.

