Aaron Finch accepts David Warner's hilarious challenge on Instagram

Australia cricketer David Warner has been in rich vein of form as far as keeping his followers entertained on popular social media platforms Instagram and Tik Tok is concerned.

With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, the southpaw has been keeping himself busy by putting out hilarious content for the fans on social media.

In his latest video, Warner came up with his own rendition of Michael Jackson's popular song 'Billie Jean', featuring a coffee mug. He then challenged Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch to try and do better.

His post read: "Let's see if you can do better than this @AaronFinch lol, thoughts." Warner also revealed it took him 17 tries to come with the best version of the video.

Finch hit back straight away and wrote: "Challenge accepted." Former Australia footballer and Everton legend Tim Cahill joined in on the fun and wrote: "Love this lads."

In normal circumstances, Warner and Finch would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus the tournament was postponed by the BCCI.

Players across the globe have made it clear that they are hoping that the league can be played out later in the year when normalcy returns.

