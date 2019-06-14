Aazaad created history with Aham Brahmasmi

regional-cinema

Writer-Director Aazaad released the poster and song Vande Mataram of the first mainstream film in Sanskrit Aham Brahmasmi

Actor-Writer-Director Aazaad

11th June 2019, went as a remarkable day for Indian Cinema, as the much acclaimed Actor-Writer-Director Aazaad released the poster and song Vande Mataram of the first mainstream film in Sanskrit Aham Brahmasmi. The film is presented by the pillar of Indian Cinema, Rajnarayan Dube and legendary film company, The Bombay Talkies Studios along with Kamini Dube and Girish Ghanshyam Dube. Aazaad carried a patriotic look with this intriguing poster to give a nationalistic thought to the audience. The ceremony was special, as for the first time through the film Aham Brahmasmi, a filmmaker is revitalizing the forgotten language Sanskrit to evoke the eternal essence of immortalism in the world cinema.

The much-awaited ceremony was headed by filmmaker Aazaad and in this special occasion, he said: "The sole purpose and aim of my film is to reunite the whole world through a sense of unity and diversity". This remarkable film is an effort by Aazaad, who had a vision to leave a mark on the people and to rejuvenate an ancient language to nourish the roots of human existence through his cinematic creation. Aazaad feels after the release of Aham Brahmasmi many other filmmakers will try to walk the path of reinventing cinema with Sanskrit. He says no other filmmaker had the brass to choose a language like Sanskrit in today's modern world and the legendary Bombay Talkies has supported me to do what others could not even dream of.



Aham Brahmasmi movie poster

The movie has all the key elements of mainstream cinema viz. patriotism & drama in its core. The motto behind making the film is to make Sanskrit language relevant even for today. The movie blends tradition and modernity. Sanskrit in literature begins and ends with a certain shloka - Keeping this in mind, the makers have ensured that the film starts and ends with Shloka. When asked about this historic ceremony in world cinema, Aazaad said "We all should love, respect and give priority to our own culture. Why are we forgetting our own traditions and culture where-as people from different countries and trying to follow our Indian culture".

Maintaining the legacy of Bombay Talkies, the film will be releasing worldwide soon. Along with India the film will also release in international cities like London, New York, Johannesburg, Moscow, Paris, Los Angeles, Geneva, Berlin and few others. Aazaad himself being a military school student, he will be showing the film to students in different schools, colleges and universities. He wants the young students to understand our culture and tradition at young age. Aazaad said the film Aham Brahmasmi will be a glorified treasure to the Indian government by Bombay Talkies. This film is made to break all the barriers of cast, religion, languages in the society and to unite the country once again.



Pratik and Aazaad holding Sarasvati Ji Murti

During the ceremony Filmmaker Aazaad also spoke about his international achievement of showcasing his recent film Rashtraputra at Cannes film festival. The film has a vision to spread the thoughts and ideologies of the greatest Indian revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. Producer Kamini Dube mentioned at an interview over Indian Pavilion, Cannes that "I'm extremely honoured that our omnibus endeavour has been premiered at Cannes, Aazaad beautifully framed his vision on the silver screen and we are absolutely proud of him. The ceremony also witnessed Aazaad being felicitated by the team of The Bombay Talkies studio on the grand achievement of showcasing the film Rashtraputra on a prestigious global platform of Cannes film festival. The film generated enormous appreciation and was loved by the global audience.

The film Rashtraputra has been produced by legendary film company The Bombay Talkies Studios and Kamini Dube. After the span of 6 decades, Bombay Talkies has created history again. This time in the field of woman empowerment with a female producer of Kamini Dube as the mighty Rashtraputra and discovery of eternal thoughts of Aham Brahmasmi.

