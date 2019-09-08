Aazaad makes the world proud with Aham Brahmasmi

6th September is the historical day for Sanskrit and cultural nationalism as the first mainstream Sanskrit movie Aham Brahmasmi created by nationalist filmmaker Aazaad was premiered at IP Sigra mall multiplex Varanasi with tremendous fanfare. The unique film Aham Brahmasmi is produced by much-acclaimed woman producer Kamini Dube along with the pillar of Indian cinema The Bombay Talkies Studios. The city of Lord Shiva and the spiritual capital of India witnessed the love, dedication, and enthusiasm for Sanskrit and cinema as never before.

The first screening of Aham Brahmasmi with filmmaker Aazaad himself marked its great presence among the Sanskrit lovers. The cine lovers had welcome Aazaad move of creating cinematic extravaganza in Dev Bhasha Sanskrit. Viewers of all ages witnessed the mega show with the Writer, Editor, Music Director, Director and lead actor Aazaad with chanting har har Mahadev and jayatu jayatu sanskritam if Aham Brahmasmi is not merely a movie but a cultural yagna.

In one side Aazaad was surrounded by his devoted fans, fans were taking selfies with their idol and the press and media were busy to roll their cameras to capture a glimpse of Aazaad and in another side, at the same time thousands of Sanskrit lovers queued for tickets at the counter. The whole atmosphere was charged with Sanskrit slogans and the viewers gathered to witness the historical event. In response to the heavy demands by the viewers, Aham Brahmasmi will continue its screenings daily so that each and every viewer can watch the rarest of the rare creation by Aazaad.

It's a day and event of triumph. Each and every moment is going to enrich history. Aazaad has created not only a mainstream Sanskrit movie but to conserve, promote, protect our ancient Sanatan culture, he is making history.

