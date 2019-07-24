Aazaad: Sanskrit is the mother and father of Sanatan India

regional-cinema

At this historical event, Filmmaker Aazaad got awarded for his international achievement by the Chief Guest of the ceremony Prof. Ramesh Chandra Kuhad (Vice Chancellor - Central University of Haryana).

Aazaad with other guests.

On the 20th July 2019 at Constitution Club of India, the legendary film company Bombay Talkies had released the trailer of the first mainstream Sanskrit film 'Aham Brahmasmi' and it piqued the interest among the audience who are devoted towards their identity and existence. The film is helmed by Aazaad, who has recently directed nationalistic masterpiece 'Rashtraputra' film, which got screened at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival on 21st May 2019.

'Aham Brahmasmi', is based on the thoughts and philosophy of the greatest revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad with the intention to pay respect to the immortal martyrs and to acquaint the world with our immortal, eternal, cultural heritage through the forgotten ancient language Sanskrit.

The auspicious event was graced by Writer-Director-Actor Aazaad and special guests of the ceremony were Prof. Ramesh Chandra Kuhad (Vice Chancellor - Central University of Haryana), Dr. Hari Ram Mishra (Senior Educationalist - Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi), Shri Jay Prakash Gautam (Uttar Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri, Samskrita Bharati).

Finally, we have a film, in world's oldest language 'Sanskrit'- Aham Brahmasmi. Written, directed & acted by the much praised filmmaker Aazaad & produced by Kamini Dube along with the legendary film company The Bombay Talkies Studios founded by pillar of Indian cinema Shri Rajnarayan Dube in 1934. The movie has all the key ingredients of mainstream Hindi cinema viz. patriotism and drama in its core. The motto behind making the film was to prove that Sanskrit is still relevant today. The movie blends tradition and modernity in a sublime manner. When asked about creating history in world cinema, Aazaad said "We all should Love, respect and give priority to our own culture. Why are we forgetting our own traditions and culture where-as people from different countries are trying to follow our Indian Culture".

Filmmaker Aazaad said, the vision behind showcasing the film Rashtraputra at Cannes was to spread the thoughts and ideologies of the greatest Indian revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. He also quoted that each and every human being, young or old, male or female, citizens of any country, any region and religion must have the thought and respect for their respective country.

Filmmaker Aazaad also said that, this is the high time to re-invent and restore the sanatan culture and values through Dev Bhasha Sanskrit to preserve our divine identity and existence. Aazaad roars in his baritone that India is not merely a piece of land but a divine entity, one should live and die for the motherland. We are the fortunate descendants of the great sages who had created Vedas, Upanishads and the ultimate wisdom. For us the whole world is our family. Our thoughts, actions and voices represent and strengthen the worldwide brotherhood, piece and wisdom. It is a matter of great hope that in this commercial world of movies, Aazaad has come forward with such an extra ordinary subject of all time i.e Aham Brahmasmi. He quoted "Today in this sanatan Bharat, the sanatanis are in a state of becoming endangered species. The soulless, shameless, the permanent slave community, the anti-sanatani brigade has waged war against the sanatanis and are trying to prove and title them as communal. This country, the country of sanatanis should be free from the invisible chains of slavery created by so called seculars and pseudo intellectuals...And announce and declare in loud and clear voice that we are free …we all are Aazaad…we, the offspring of the sages"

In this rarest of the rare event dedicated to Dev Bhasha Sanskrit and first mainstream Sanskrit movie 'Aham Brahmasmi' Professor Ramesh Chandra Kuhad, the Vice Chancellor - Central University of Haryana said strongly that Sanskrit is and will be the lifesaving force for the future nationalist generations. Sanskrit is not merely a language but our soul steering energy coming from ancestors.

In this occasion Dr. Hari Ram Mishra, Senior Educationalist - Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi said It's a great achievements and contribution the motherland by a dedicated filmmaker like Aazaad. He said that it should be mandatory to showcase this unique piece of cinematic creations in all the education institutions across the length and the breadth of this country.

In this occasion Shri Jay Prakash Gautam, Uttar Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri, Samskrita Bharati expressed his unique thoughts in Sanskrit that It is high time to save our immortal and eternal culture of the sages by recognizing the most scientific language and the most scientific thoughts and actions recommended developed, communicated and created by our ancestors.

In this very occasions the writer, poet, head of the writing dept. of Bombay Talkies and closest associate of Aazaad Abhijit Ghatwari explodes in his inimitable voice that the roots are greater than everything. We should return to our deep rooted culture to be flourished. Abhijit Ghatwari invites the world audience to come and join the life festival with art and culture of Sanatan Bharat. Aham Brahmasmi is the ultimate and the supreme mantra by which one can achieve the super manhood which was described and achieved by our ancient sages.

Aazaad gave the heart full thank to his entire team, producers Kamini Dube (Who is among one of the most eminent female personalities of India, who encourages the real spirit in film making to unite the World Cinema), The Bombay Talkies Studios (Legendary Film Company Estd. by Pillar of Indian Cinema Rajnarayan Dube in 1934), one of oldest finance company of India, 'Dube Industries' established in 1929, International Trust 'Bombay Talkies Foundation', 'World Literature Organization', 'Aazaad Federation' and above all one of the oldest organization of India 'Vishwa Sahitya Parishad' which was established in 1922 by Nationalist Kumari Chhavi Devi.

