AB de Villiers retires: Here's why the Superman meant so much to the game across the globe
As South Africa batting genius AB de Villiers quits all forms of international cricket, here's why he meant so much to the game all across the globe
AB de Villiers
31
No. of balls taken by AB de Villiers to score the fastest ODI century — against West Indies in 2015. In the same innings, he also set the record for the fastest 50 (16 balls) en route his 149 at Johannesburg
64
Balls taken by AB de Villiers to register the fastest 150 in ODIs — against West Indies at Sydney in 2015
420
No. of international appearances by ABD (114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is)
16
No. of sixes smashed by ABD against West Indies in 2015 — he holds the record for most sixes in an ODI innings jointly with Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle
Two
ABD’s current ODI ranking
Four
No. of times ABD has ended the year as No. 1 batsman in one-day internationals
278*
ABD holds the record for the second-highest individual score by a South African in a single Test innings
53.50
De Villiers’ ODI batting average is the fourth-highest
One
ABD is the only wicketkeeper to effect 10-plus dismissals and score a hundred in the same Test match — against Pakistan in Johannesburg in 2013
50+
ABD has 50-plus averages in Tests as well as ODIs. He shares the record (minimum 5,000 runs) with India’s Virat Kohli. ABD averages 50.66 in Tests and 53.50 in ODIs
78
No. of innings ABD took to register his first duck in Test cricket — a record by any batsman
Tweet talk
Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt:
Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you!
Allan Donald @AllanDonald33:
So shocked to here @ABdeVilliers17 has decided to call time on his international career. But that’s just life and he feels it’s time to move on. Thank you great man for your amazing Match winning Performances, Skill Captaincy and most of all your Humility.
KL Rahul @klrahul11:
"Cricket is a very simple game KL. The more u keep it that way the more the game will give you back." This is the advice this great man gave me when I was 21. You will always be my Favourite Cricketer @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouABD
Darren Lehmann @darren_lehmann:
A great of the game who entertained all throughout his career congrats @ABdeVilliers17. Wonderful person as well to cap it off
Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag:
Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17, the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world
Adam Gilchrist @gilly381
@ABdeVilliers17 Exquisite timing as usual. Congratulations, so happy for you and your family. Respect
Rohit Sharma @ImRo45:
Best wishes AB post retirement, hope life is as exciting as your game. Regards to the family @ABdeVilliers17
Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan:
Such a shame for international cricket @ABdeVilliers17 ... But he has been an unbelievable advert to how I would have loved to have played all 3 formats .. GREAT GREAT Player ... Top 3 that I have ever seen .. #AB
