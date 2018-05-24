AB de Villiers retires: Here's why the Superman meant so much to the game across the globe

As South Africa batting genius AB de Villiers quits all forms of international cricket, here's why he meant so much to the game all across the globe



AB de Villiers



31

No. of balls taken by AB de Villiers to score the fastest ODI century — against West Indies in 2015. In the same innings, he also set the record for the fastest 50 (16 balls) en route his 149 at Johannesburg

64

Balls taken by AB de Villiers to register the fastest 150 in ODIs — against West Indies at Sydney in 2015

420

No. of international appearances by ABD (114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is)

16

No. of sixes smashed by ABD against West Indies in 2015 — he holds the record for most sixes in an ODI innings jointly with Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle

Two

ABD’s current ODI ranking

Four

No. of times ABD has ended the year as No. 1 batsman in one-day internationals

278*

ABD holds the record for the second-highest individual score by a South African in a single Test innings

53.50

De Villiers’ ODI batting average is the fourth-highest

One

ABD is the only wicketkeeper to effect 10-plus dismissals and score a hundred in the same Test match — against Pakistan in Johannesburg in 2013

50+

ABD has 50-plus averages in Tests as well as ODIs. He shares the record (minimum 5,000 runs) with India’s Virat Kohli. ABD averages 50.66 in Tests and 53.50 in ODIs

78

No. of innings ABD took to register his first duck in Test cricket — a record by any batsman

