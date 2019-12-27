Aboard the palanquin

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Did you know that palanquin bearers had their own chants? Also, did you know that the first train in Mumbai went from Bori Bunder to Thane, with a stop in Sion (then Watershed station)? All this and more is in store at Transport Tales, a storytelling session for children, this weekend.

Sherline Pimentaof Kathanika, inspired by the museum exhibits at Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, will take listeners through these two modes of transports and the stories that surround them. "I will talk about not just these events (the first train in Mumbai), but speak of the stories behind them," says Pimenta explaining that her method involves extensive research into the subject followed by an interactive format.



Sherline Pimenta at a storytelling session

So, while they listen to stories of palanquin-bearers, kids will be able to chant like them and when listening to tales about the train, they will get to imagine and design their own futuristic mode of transport. "That's the first step to take towards building something creative," shares Pimenta.

Besides these stories, she will bring in aspects of one-person travel and travel in groups. Pimenta will invite parents to join the sessions with children, so they can take these stories back home. "I speak about two modes of transport and once they go back, the children will be able to talk about other means," she elaborates.

Pimenta describes her approach as one that involves education, information and enjoyment, though she isn't too worried about the learning. "I tell everyone, relax and listen to the stories. The learning will come," she says.

On December 28, 11 am to 12 pm.

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 1 A, Rani Baug, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Cost Museum entry fees apply

Call 23731234

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates