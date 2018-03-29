ACB arrests revenue official arrested for taking bribe in Visakhapatnam

A revenue official was arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Visakhapatnam city of Telangana for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000

Chiranjeevi Padal from Gudem Kotha Veedhi Mandal of Visakhapatnam district rural was caught red-handed by the bureau, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rama Krishna said.

The official demanded the bribe for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for mining quarry, he added.

Further investigation has been initiated into the matter, he said.

