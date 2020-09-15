Actor and dubbing artist Prabeesh Chakkalakkal passes away at 44

Prabeesh Chakkalakkal, the well-known Malayalam actor and dubbing artist, passed away at the age of 44 after he collapsed on the sets. He was shooting for the YouTube channel, Cochin College, as reported by the portal, Samakalika Malayalam.

The report adds that his colleagues tried to take him to the hospital but were not able to arrange for a vehicle in time. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Talking about the project he was filming for, it dealt with the subject of waste management and the team was filming on the Bund Road.

The actor was not only known for his work as an actor but also a dubbing artist. One of his most known and popular works in dubbing was in the Malayalam film, The Kung Fu Master. He's survived by his wife, daughter, and his father. His funeral took place at the Maradu Moothedam church on September 14.

