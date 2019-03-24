Actors Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dassani talk about his debut

sunday-mid-day

Actors Bhagyashree and son Abhimanyu Dassani talk about dealing with two strikingly different debuts and how to stay grounded

Abhimanyu Dassani and Bhagyashree

Back in the 90s', when actor Abhimanyu Dassani was growing up, he hated that his mother, Bhagyashree, was an actor. The fact that she was recognised everywhere as Suman, the character she played in her debut Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) opposite Salman Khan, which went on to become one of the most successful movies ever, didn't help the cause.

"The more time she spent on set, she spent away from me. So, I didn't want her to act. I was possessive," he says, when we meet the mother-son duo at their Juhu home on a Friday afternoon.

Bhagyashree doesn't wear her age on her face, and Abhimanyu strikes us as a heartthrob in the making. "Later, I realised how iconic that character was. That people still remember her as Suman is testament to the impact it has left. I wish one day, people remember Surya like that," says the 29-year-old.

Abhimanyu is speaking about his character from his debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which follows the journey of a young man who suffers from congenital insensitivity to pain and is on a quest to destroy the bad guys. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, has been gathering accolades across international film festivals and got Abhimanyu the Best Debut Award at the Macau Film Festival. It released in India this week to appreciative reviews from critics, fans and his mum, especially.

"Young people in the film industry work so hard these days. There is so much competition, and you are living the pressure, film to film. Abhimanyu became the character. At times, we would tell him, 'go out, party with your friends'. But he didn't. He became an introvert like Surya. When my movie came out, I didn't even care. I had just had Abhimanyu then, and I was focusing on that. When I watched his movie for the first time, I realised what the fuss behind a successful first film is," Bhagyashree says. Abhimanyu interrupts, "I have told her to watch the film objectively, and then give me feedback."

But, as much as she loves seeing her son on the big screen, Bhagyashree admits she never wanted him to become an actor. Neither did he at first. "I didn't want to get into films either. I wanted to become an entrepreneur. But a teacher in school pushed me into dramatics, and later, I became an assistant director, because I was only interested in the creative process. Where can you create something, and then move on? Bollywood," says Dassani. She didn't know her son wanted to become an actor, until after he finished school. Abhimanyu says, "I went to New York to study acting, and she would call me and say go to Columbia and attend some other class." "It's an insecure profession. So, of course, I wanted to protect him," she adds.

Of late, Bhagyashree has been acting in Telugu and Kannada movies, and doing fitness videos on Instagram. "I am inspired by my kids [son and daughter Avantika]. They introduced me to Instagram, and I share these videos because two years ago, I had a de-alignment of the scapula (known as shoulder bone). I couldn't even pick up a pencil, let alone a glass of water. So, I had to work on myself, and I decided why not share that knowledge with women out there."

As far as Bollywood is concerned, Abhimanyu is happy that his work is being well received, despite not having a grand debut celebration. "I didn't get a trailer launch. Nobody announced me as a big hero to watch out for. I didn't get a 'welcome to Instagram' shout-out from the celebrities. I didn't arrive for my premiere in a big car, and thousands of people outside. I reached my world premiere in Toronto in an Uber, paid for it, crossed the road and was denied entry. The organisers had to come out to get me. This has all happened organically. I am doing this for myself, and my parents. The rest doesn't matter." Bhagyashree smiles with a hint of pride, "I have been getting messages every day saying 'where have you been hiding this gem?', and he always tells me, 'Mom, don't fly yet'."

Ask him how he keeps himself grounded, and he grins, "I don't want anything external to affect me. I have seen highs and lows, and I now know how to remain undisturbed."

