Actress and folk singer Paravai Muniyamma passes away at 83

Well-known folk singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma has breathed her last in Madurai on Sunday, March 29! She passed away at her residence. She is survived by her son and he will be performing the last rites in Madurai. Her claim to fame was in the form of Tamil actor Vikram's successful film, Dhool, where she lent her voice to the song, Singam Pola.

However, hoax news about her death was doing the rounds in the media and on the Internet ever since last year and she refuted all of them. She was unwell for a long time, though. And talking about Dhool, she also made her acting debut with that film, in the year 2003.

She was also bestowed with the Kalaimamani by the Tamil Nadu Government in 2019. May her soul Rest In Peace.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates