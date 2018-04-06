Adah Sharma to endorse German brand

On the film front, Adah Sharma will be next seen in Charlie Chaplin 2 opposite actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva



Adah Sharma

German brand Garmin has roped in actress Adah Sharma to launch their new campaign in India. "I am very happy that Garmin picked me as the first Indian actor to be associated with the brand. The campaign is a collaboration of fitness and fashion. I have a very loyal and supportive fan base so, I thank them for making me popular," Adah said in a statement.

The brand is known for its innovative products that span various areas of interest, including automotive, aviation, marine, fitness, outdoor recreation and wireless applications.

On the film front, Adah will be next seen in Charlie Chaplin 2 opposite actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva. Apart from dancing a lot in the film, she will also be making her singing debut in it. She will also start shooting for "Commando 3" soon.

