Adil Hussain starts shooting for Footprints On Water in London

Adil Hussain and British actor Antonio Aakeel will share the screen in their upcoming British-Indian film Footprints On Water. Hussain has begun shooting for the film in London.

The film marks the directorial debut of British-Indian filmmaker Nathalia Syam. "I always look forward to work in directors' debut films. They are passionate and every minute spent in the process of filmmaking is for the first time. In the process, it becomes special for me," says Hussain.

According to reports, Footprints On Water will narrate the story of an illegal immigrant father in the United Kingdom, who is frantically searching for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police.

While Hussain plays the role of the father, Aakeel will play an Afghani refugee. "Prepping for the shoot has been really interesting. I am so grateful to have Adil onboard! I am in awe of his attitude and support for us. Super grateful for each and every cast and crew member for their dedication towards marking this project of ours that is set against the backdrop of reality," said director Syam.

